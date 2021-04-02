FreeCurrencyRates.com

COVID 19: Record single day infection, highest 7 day moving average death in Bangladesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh continued to record the highest single-day COVID 19 infection with 6830 people reporting positive on Friday. This is the third consecutive day when the number of corona positive cases has broken the previous record since the first case was reported on March 8 last year.

The day also recorded 50 deaths taking the death toll in the country to 9155. The 7-day moving average of deaths on Friday reached 46.43 which surpasses the highest moving average figure of deaths at 44.71 recorded on July 6 since the outbreak of COVID 19 in March last year.

The positivity rate among the samples tested also went up to 23.28 percent. The recovery rate stands at 87.64 percent.
The district administration at the popular tourist destination of Cox’s Bazar announced closure of the beach and other places of entertainment and public gathering in the town for two weeks following the sudden increase in the COVID 19 cases in the country.

The Chittagong district administration has also announced that all shops except pharmacies and kitchen markets will shut down by 6 in the evening.

In Dhaka, the Dhaka South City Corporation has directed all shops to close by 8 in the evening.

