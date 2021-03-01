COVID 19: Record number of over 1cr person tested so far in Andhra Pradesh

AMN

a record number of One Crore Thirty Nine Lakh fifty four thousand and One Hundred and thirty one (1, 39,54,131) persons have been tested so far in Andhra Pradesh.

One Hundred and seventeen (117) more Covid- 19 positive cases have been recorded, when tested at least 39,122 samples in Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours.

Sixty six (66) persons have been recovered and discharged from various Covid hospitals in the AP State during the past 24 hours time as per the AP State Covid Nodal Officer, Vijayawada, AP.

A total 8,89,916 Covid positive cases have been recorded so far in Andhra Pradesh, and 8,82,029 persons have been recovered and discharged from various Covid hospitals across the State and 611 persons are under Covid treatment.

At least 1,39,54,131 samples have been tested so far in the State and 7,169 Covid deaths reported in AP.

The highest number of 41 Covid positive cases have been recorded at Chittoor district followed by Guntur district with 17 Cases each during the last 24 hours.