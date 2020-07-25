COVID-19 India: Highest ever recoveries recorded in a single day
COVID-19: Mobile testing van will be available at major hospitals in UP for testing

AMN

Dedicated mobile COVID testing van will be available at major hospitals in all districts of Uttar Pradesh for COVID testing. The concerned hospital will then get all the samples of the patients tested who are admitted there. State will be under weekend restrictions from 10 p.m. tonight which will be in effect till 5 A.M. of 27th of July.

Special Door to door campaingn for health screening will be launched in lucknow, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Ballia districts. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to take help of NCC cadets and persons of civil defence in management of containment zones. Static booths are being formed in districts for antigen tests of COVID patients.

Two thousand 712 new cases surfaced in the last 24 hours in the state. Currently, there are 21,711 active COVID cases in the state and 37,712 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Suveliance teams in the state have conducted health screening of more than six crore 77 lakh persons in the state and around 56 thousand COVID help desks have been established.

