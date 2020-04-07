Covid-19 in India; 4421 confirmed cases so far

326 people recovered/discharged
4421 confirmed cases so far
Total no. of deaths – 117
In last 24 hours: 354 new cases, 8 additional deaths reported
AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...
According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...
Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...
AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...
"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...
AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...
AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...
Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...
Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...
WEB DESK In Gujarat, 19 fresh cases were reported today taking the total number of positive cases in the st ...
WEB DESK With 24 more Corona patients reported today in Rajasthan, the number of COVID- 19 infected has go ...