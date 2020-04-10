COVID 19: ICMR approves diagnostic machines used for testing tuberculosis for tests

AMN

As part of its efforts to ramp up the testing capacity, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today approved the use of diagnostic machines used for testing drug-resistant tuberculosis for conducting coronavirus tests.

The ICMR has validated ‘TruenatTM beta CoV test on TruelabTM workstation’ and has recommended it as a screening test.

Issuing a guidance on the use of Truenat beta CoV, the ICMR said throat or nasal swabs will be collected in the viral transport medium (VTM) with virus lysis buffer provided along with the kit.

It said, earlier studies have shown that virus lysis buffer neutralizes Nipah and H1N1 viruses.

The results of stability of viral RNA after neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 by virus lysis buffer are awaited from ICMR-NIV, Pune. Till such time, Truenat beta CoV test should only be performed with all biosafety precautions in BSL-2 or BSL-3 setups at laboratories.

It said, the revised guidelines will be issued once the results from ICMR-NIV, Pune are available.