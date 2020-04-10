Latest News

3,72,428 people recovered from coronavirus
COVID 19: No community transmission in India yet
Spain records 17-day low in daily Covid 19 deaths
Corona Crisis: Bangladesh extends general holidays till 24 April
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to 1,01,732
516 patients recovered in India so far
UAE conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 tests over past two days
UK announces charter flights to rescue stranded Britishers from South India
USA: Coronavirus pandemic claims 18,011 lives, infects over 490,008
11 Apr 2020
AMN

There is no community transmission in the country yet and no need to panic, but everyone has to remain aware, Joint Secretary in Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said today. Briefing media in New Delhi, Mr. Agarwal said, yesterday, over 16 thousand tests were conducted and approximately 2 per cent cases tested positive and on the basis of the samples collected, the infection rate is not high.

He said the death toll has reached 199 with 33 deaths since yesterday and 503 persons have been discharged till now after recovery. He said, there is a need of one crore hydroxychloroquine tablets and the country currently has 3.28 crore tablets.

Additional Secretary in Ministry of External Affairs and Coordinator of COVID-19, Dammu Ravi said, 20 thousand 473 foreign nationals have been evacuated till Thursday.

Mr Dammu Ravi said Hydroxychloroquine is in high demand globally and many countries have requested for it. He said, considering domestic stock availability and country’s requirement, Group of Ministers decided to release some surplus stock for export.

Mr Ravi said, exports to the first list of countries have been approved and Government is working on 2nd and 3rd lists now. He said, however, domestic requirement will be the priority of the government, while taking decisions on export of Hydroxychloroquine.

