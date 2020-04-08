2,84,802 people recovered from coronavirus
UK: PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen
China reports no new virus deaths for first time
COVID-19: Japan to impose emergency for several regions
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to more than 74,800
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of deaths
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Apr 2020 03:52:35      انڈین آواز
Ad

COVID-19: Govt to set up three levels of health care facility for management of cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said that classification of health facilities and hospitals have been done to deal with the corona patients in the country.

In a briefing yesterday, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal said that three types of healt-care facilities will be set up for various categories of COVID-19 cases as a mechanism to provide care to COVID-19 patients.

He said, these three types are covid care centres, dedicated covid health centres and dedicated covid hospitals. In a statement, the Ministry has said that all three types of COVID-19 dedicated facilities will have separate ear marked areas for suspect and confirmed cases. The Ministry said, suspect and confirmed cases should not be allowed to mix under any circumstances. It said, all suspect cases, irrespective of severity of their disease will be tested for COVID-19.

Quoting a recent study of Indian Council of Medical Research, Mr. Agrwal said, if one COVID-19 patient does not follow lock down orders or practice social distancing, then the patient can infect 406 people in 30 days. Quoting the Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, he said, social distancing is social vaccine to manage the Covid-19. He urged the people to adopt the social distancing measure to deal with the corona virus.

Meanwhile, A total of 773 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 or novel coronavirus have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to five thousand one hundred ninety four. Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that 402 patients have recovered so far and 149 deaths have been reported in the country so far.

Indian Council of Medical Research has said that a total of one lakh fourteen thousand fifteen samples have been tested so far including 12 thousand 584 which were tested yesterday. ICMR has approved 136 government laboratories and three collection centres to conduct the test of COVID-19. In addition, 63 private laboratories’ chains have also been given approval for the testing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

Ad

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!