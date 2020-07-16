COVID-19: Complete lockdown imposed in Bihar till July 31st

File photo

Staff Reporter / Patna

A complete lockdown has been imposed from in Bihar from today. It will continue till July 31 in the entire state to contain the spread of COVID-19. The decision has been taken due to an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the state during the last three weeks.

During this period, all government offices, public corporations and educational institutions will remain closed in the state. Private and commercial establishments will also remain closed. However, ration shops, dairy, vegetable and meat shops will remain open.

All places of worship will also remain closed and religious gatherings will not be permitted. All kinds of e-commerce and home delivery will be allowed. Public transport service will also be allowed in the lockdown period. However, private vehicles will be limited to essential works only. Train and flight services have been allowed.

Meanwhile, 1,320 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours. The total number of Coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 20,173 while 13,533 people have recovered so far. The recovery rate in Bihar stands at over 67 per cent. 174 people including two doctors have succumbed to Coronavirus infection in the state so far.