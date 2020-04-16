COVID-19: Andaman & Nicobar conducting highest number of sample tests

AMN

The Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar is fighting to contain the spread of Novel Corona Virus among the local residents. With the innovative idea of Dr. P. Vijayachari, Director, RMRC-ICMR, Port Blair the territory has pioneered pool testing in the country and now conducting highest number of sample tests around 2500 test against 1 million population.

By adopting this method testing capacity has increased by 5 times and now 100 tests are being conducted per day. The testing lab RMRC-ICMR, Port Blair is continuing the pool testing and as on today it has conducted test of 1000 samples which is highest in the country.

Drawing the attention the ICMR- HQ directed other regional ICMR institutions in the country to conduct pool testing on 13th April. Out of the 11 confirmed cases 10 Cases have been recovered in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Islands. The recovery rate of the islands is 90.91 % which is also highest in the country. Moreover, no positive case of COVID-19 appeared in the UT after 7th April.