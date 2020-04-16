Latest News

US to halt funding to WHO over coronavirus
COVID 19: death toll rises to 1,26,681
4,86,622 people recovered from coronavirus
All passenger train services fully cancelled across the nation till 3rd May
Death toll rises to 377 in India
Centre notifies new guidelines of extension of lockdown till 3rd May

COVID-19: Andaman & Nicobar conducting highest number of sample tests

The Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar is fighting to contain the spread of Novel Corona Virus among the local residents. With the innovative idea of Dr. P. Vijayachari, Director, RMRC-ICMR, Port Blair the territory has pioneered pool testing in the country and now conducting highest number of sample tests around 2500 test against 1 million population.

By adopting this method testing capacity has increased by 5 times and now 100 tests are being conducted per day. The testing lab RMRC-ICMR, Port Blair is continuing the pool testing and as on today it has conducted test of 1000 samples which is highest in the country.

Drawing the attention the ICMR- HQ directed other regional ICMR institutions in the country to conduct pool testing on 13th April. Out of the 11 confirmed cases 10 Cases have been recovered in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Islands. The recovery rate of the islands is 90.91 % which is also highest in the country. Moreover, no positive case of COVID-19 appeared in the UT after 7th April.

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

