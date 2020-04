AMN

In Manipur, the Aarogya Setu mobile app have become very popular among the people and using this mobile app as an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19.

The number of the users of the app has been increasing in Manipur and using the app in daily basis during the extended lockdown.

Mr. Tennoson Pheiray of Manipur’s remote hill district Ukhrul said that he installed the app following government advisory and this Corona Virus tracking app is very useful.