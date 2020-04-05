COVID-19: 10 of 72 infected Indian nationals have recovered

WEB DESK

India’s High Commissioner Jawed Ashraf said today that 10 of the 72 Indian nationals infected with the novel Coronavirus in Singapore have recovered and the rest are mostly in stable condition.

Over 700 Indian nationals, including over 70 tourists and students, are stranded in the island nation due to non-availability of flights.

The Indian High Commission is facilitating their visa extension and where requested with food and accommodation, the envoy told the media.

The High Commissioner has assured Indian workers that the Singapore Government will look after them, provide medical treatment if they fall sick, and will work with employers to address salary-related issues.