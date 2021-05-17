Covaxin effective against Coronavirus strains found in India and UK

AMN

Indigenously developed Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine – COVAXIN, has been found effective against Coronavirus strains found in India and the UK. A study published in medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases said that Covaxin has been found to successfully neutralise all key emerging variants tested including- the double mutant strain B.1.617 and B.1.1.7. The study was conducted by National Institute of Virology and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). COVAXIN is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines that are currently available in India.

Days ago, Covaxin became the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive a nod by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for conducting Phase 2-3 trials on 2-18-year-olds in India. The trials are expected to be completed in the next 2-3 months.