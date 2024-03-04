इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2024 07:19:12      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Country’s self reliance is necessary to take independent decisions, says Rajnath Singh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@rajnathsingh

AMN / NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India cannot make independent decisions on global issues in line with national interests without self-reliance.

Inaugurating the DefConnect 2024 here today, Mr Singh said, India must achieve a technological edge to become a developed nation. He said, the Narendra Modi government is taking every step to make the defence production sector self-reliant. Mr Singh said, in 2014 the country’s domestic defence production was around 44 thousand crore rupees, which has now crossed one lakh crore rupees.

The Minister launched the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI) scheme to promote innovations in critical and strategic defence technologies. Under the scheme, start-ups are eligible to receive grant-in-aid of up to 25 crore rupees for their research, development, and innovation endeavours in defence technology. He said, the scheme will nurture the innovation of youth, and help the country leap forward in the field of technology.

Mr Singh mentioned that the government is continuously releasing Positive indigenization lists containing some platforms and equipment which will be manufactured only in the country.

The event has been organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence-Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO), under the aegis of the Department of Defence Production. The iDEX framework allows military personnel to work with innovators in a co-development model. The iDEX, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, essentially provides a unified platform for various stakeholders in the defence and aerospace sectors. It acts like an umbrella organisation to oversee technology development and potential collaborations in this specific field.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart