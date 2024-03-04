Country’s self reliance is necessary to take independent decisions, says Rajnath Singh

@rajnathsingh

AMN / NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India cannot make independent decisions on global issues in line with national interests without self-reliance.

Inaugurating the DefConnect 2024 here today, Mr Singh said, India must achieve a technological edge to become a developed nation. He said, the Narendra Modi government is taking every step to make the defence production sector self-reliant. Mr Singh said, in 2014 the country’s domestic defence production was around 44 thousand crore rupees, which has now crossed one lakh crore rupees.

The Minister launched the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI) scheme to promote innovations in critical and strategic defence technologies. Under the scheme, start-ups are eligible to receive grant-in-aid of up to 25 crore rupees for their research, development, and innovation endeavours in defence technology. He said, the scheme will nurture the innovation of youth, and help the country leap forward in the field of technology.

Mr Singh mentioned that the government is continuously releasing Positive indigenization lists containing some platforms and equipment which will be manufactured only in the country.

The event has been organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence-Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO), under the aegis of the Department of Defence Production. The iDEX framework allows military personnel to work with innovators in a co-development model. The iDEX, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, essentially provides a unified platform for various stakeholders in the defence and aerospace sectors. It acts like an umbrella organisation to oversee technology development and potential collaborations in this specific field.