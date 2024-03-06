Indian Navy Conducts Twin-Carrier Operations in Presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

@indiannavy

AMN

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today embarked at sea to witness the Indian Navy’s ability to conduct ‘twin-carrier operations’. The demonstration was held as part of the first edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference which is being held in hybrid form this time.

During the inaugural session, both the aircraft carriers showcased their ability to safeguard India’s maritime interests.

Highlighting the Navy’s important contribution in maritime security and maintaining the sovereignty of India, Mr. Singh said the Navy is a reflection of India’s growing stature on the global canvas. He lauded the anti-piracy operations of the Indian Navy in the Indo-Pacific region, adding that the force is working towards peace and prosperity in line with Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Underscoring the importance of synergy among the three services amidst a constantly-evolving geopolitical scenario, the Defence Minister urged the Commanders to remain prepared to deal with all kinds of challenges.

The Chief of Defence Staff, along with the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, will also engage with the Naval Commanders over the next two days.