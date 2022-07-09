Country is preparing roadmap for next 25 years, says PM Modi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that real growth is not possible without inclusion and the Government has taken several steps in the last eight years to ensure inclusive growth. He said, better health care facilities and basic amenities have been provided to the poor people.

Addressing the gathering at the first Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture in New Delhi last evening, Mr. Modi said, the theme of the lecture ‘Growth through Inclusivity, Inclusivity through Growth’ is very appropriate as inclusive development is necessary for real growth.

He said, India has made tremendous efforts for inclusive growth which is unparalleled in the world. He said, nine crore women got free gas connection and 10 crore toilets have been built for the poor. He said, 45 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened and three crore pucca houses have been built for the poor people.

The Prime Minister said 3.5 crore poor people got free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. These efforts brought the excluded class into the mainstream and ensured growth, he added.

At the outset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of his friend, former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. He said, India-Japan partnership scaled new heights during the period of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

He said, Shinzo Abe will remain in the minds of the Indian public for many years. Remembering Arun Jaitley, Mr. Modi said, he was multi-faceted personality with a very friendly nature.

Delivering the lecture, Senior Minister in the Government of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam said Arun Jaitley was an unusual combination of humility and generosity.

He said, Mr. Jaitley, marshalled complex reform like GST. He said, India has greater opportunity in the next 25 years, however, it needs higher ambition of growth, social inclusivity, sustainable society and economy to realise the targets. He also lauded the various reforms and schemes initiated by the Government of India for the welfare of the people.

Recalling the contributions of Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman said, he was behind the major economic reforms including Goods and Service Taxes and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The Department of Economic Affairs has organised the first Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture in recognition of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s invaluable contribution to the nation.