US warns China against any unilateral changes to status quo around Taiwan
COP26 Climate Change Summit gets underway at Glasgow in Scotland
Govt launches initiative to enable rural Women’s Self Help Groups to earn at least one lakh rupees per annum
G20 member states have reached ‘broad consensus’ on vaccine certificates: Goyal
Microsoft stock becomes world’s most valuable; beating Apple
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2021 08:26:01      انڈین آواز

COP26 Climate Change Summit gets underway at Glasgow in Scotland

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The United Nations Climate Change Conference #COP26 opened today with the key aims of raising ambition on all fronts and finalizing the Paris Agreement’s implementation guidelines.

Image

AMN

Following the G 20 Summit, Mr. Modi will leave for Glasgow in Scotland, where COP26 Climate Change Summit gets underway today.
Mr. Modi will attend the World Leaders’ Summit of the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The high-level segment of COP-26 will be held tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. The Heads of State of more than 120 countries are expected to attend the event.

The conference of the parties (COP), is an annual summit under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The UNFCCC is a global agreement signed in 1992, between 197 countries to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. A key task for the COP is to review the national communications and emission inventories submitted by Parties. The first COP meeting was held in Berlin, Germany in March, 1995.

The 26th edition, COP-26, which began today was originally slated to be held in 2020, but was deferred to 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beats India by eight wickets

New Zealand registered their first victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they romped home to an eight-wicket w ...

PV Sindhu loses to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in semi-final at French Open

In the French Open Badminton tournament, Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-18, ...

T20 World Cup: India to take on New Zealand in Dubai today; England crush Australia by 8 wickets

AMN In ICC Men's T-20 Cricket World Cup, England crushed Australia by 8 wickets at Dubai International Stad ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz