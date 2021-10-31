COP26 Climate Change Summit gets underway at Glasgow in Scotland

The United Nations Climate Change Conference #COP26 opened today with the key aims of raising ambition on all fronts and finalizing the Paris Agreement’s implementation guidelines.

Following the G 20 Summit, Mr. Modi will leave for Glasgow in Scotland, where COP26 Climate Change Summit gets underway today.

Mr. Modi will attend the World Leaders’ Summit of the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The high-level segment of COP-26 will be held tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. The Heads of State of more than 120 countries are expected to attend the event.

The conference of the parties (COP), is an annual summit under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The UNFCCC is a global agreement signed in 1992, between 197 countries to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. A key task for the COP is to review the national communications and emission inventories submitted by Parties. The first COP meeting was held in Berlin, Germany in March, 1995.

The 26th edition, COP-26, which began today was originally slated to be held in 2020, but was deferred to 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.