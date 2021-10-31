India is ready to produce five billion doses of COVID vaccine next year, PM Modi tells G-20 nations

AMN / ROME

At G20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s contribution to the fight against COVID-19 and spoke about New Delhi’s vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’. During his intervention at the first G20 session yesterday in Rome, Mr Modi conveyed that India is ready to produce over five billion vaccine doses by the end of next year. He also talked about furthering innovation in healthcare, the need for resilient global supply chains and leveraging technology for human empowerment.

Later, in a series of tweets, the Prime Minister described yesterday’s proceedings at the Summit as extensive and productive. He added that it is important that nations work together to further global good. Yesterday’s session was on the global economy and global health.

Briefing media in Rome, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, the Prime Minister invited G20 countries to make India their partner in economic recovery and supply chain diversification. Mr. Modi also said that despite challenges of the pandemic, India continued to be a trusted partner in the context of reliable supply chains.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Mr Modi interacted with various leaders including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UN Secretary General António Guterres and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Mr Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Summit. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the state of the wide-ranging India-France Strategic Partnership. They also reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate in the Indo-Pacific and to find new and innovative ways to contribute towards a free, open and rules-based order in the region.

The Prime Minister said the talks revolved around enhancing cooperation in diverse areas and boosting people-to-people relations. Mr Modi also held bilateral meeting with his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong and the two leaders reviewed the full range of the friendly ties between the two nations.

The meeting focused on trade, culture and other subjects. Both leaders discussed global efforts to combat climate change and the forthcoming COP26. They also discussed ongoing efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic through expedited vaccination efforts and ensuring supply of critical medicines.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi met Pope Francis at Vatican City and discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences for people across the world. They also discussed the challenge posed by climate change. The Prime Minister briefed the Pope about the ambitious initiatives taken by India in combating climate change as well as India’s success in administering one billion Covid-19 vaccination doses.

They also discussed a wide range of issues aimed at making the planet better such as fighting climate change and removing poverty. The meeting that was scheduled only for twenty minutes went on for an hour.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit India at an early date which was accepted with pleasure. This was the first meeting between an Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in more than two decades.

On second day today, the G-20 leaders will have two separate sessions on Climate change and environment and sustainable development. On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Modi will attend an event hosted by US President Joe Biden on Supply Chain Resilience. He is also scheduled to have bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Spain and the German Chancellor.

Following the G 20 Summit today in Rome, Mr. Modi will leave for Glasgow to attend the World Leaders’ Summit of the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The high-level segment of COP-26 will be held on 1st and 2nd of next month and the Heads of State of more than 120 countries will attend the event.

In Glasgow, another important event will be the launch of Global Green Grids Initiative under the vision of “One Sun One World One Grid”. Mr. Modi along with Australian and UK Prime Ministers will launch a new initiative for Infrastructure for Resilient Island States.