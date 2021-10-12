Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
No threat of disruption in power supply; sufficient coal stock: Pralhad Joshi
Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften its prices in domestic market
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
इंडियन आवाज़     12 Oct 2021 03:35:07      انڈین آواز

Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says Mamata 'silent' on Aryan Khan case to 'please BJP'

Congress’ West Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is a conspiracy to defame the Bollywood actor and his family as he didn’t bow before the BJP.

Chowdhury said TMC chief and chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks on every topic, but is yet to do so on Aryan Khan’s arrest.

Chowdhury wondered if chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo is tight-lipped on the matter to please her “friends in the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

“Our chief minister speaks on every topic, but she has maintained a stoic silence on the issue of the arrest of… Aryan Khan,” he told a news agency.

He added that Shah Rukh is the “brand ambassador of West Bengal,” and that Banerjee calls him her “brother.” “Then why is she silent on the issue? It seems she is desperate to please her friends in the BJP,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Citing the examples of Rhea Chakraborty being “hounded” in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Congress leader further claimed that the arrest of Aryan was a conspiracy hatched to “defame” Shah Rukh and his family as the actor didn’t bow before the BJP.

Besides Chowdhury, several politicians have spoken about Aryan Khan’s matter. The spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Nawab Malik has recently said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) initially detained as many as 11 people in the case, but let go of three people, including the brother-in-law of a BJP leader.

Aryan, who was arrested on October 3, is currently in judicial custody and lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison. His bail plea will next be heard on Wednesday by a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court.

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

