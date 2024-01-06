इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jan 2024 09:47:16      انڈین آواز

Congress to finalize seat sharing with INDIA alliance before Rahul Gandhi’ s ‘Bharat Jodo Naaya Yatra’

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Congress Party has decided to finalize seat sharing with majority of states in INDIA alliance by Jan 14 before Rahul Gandhi’ s “Bharat Jodo Naaya Yatra ” .

According to the source, National Alliance Committee which has submitted it’s report to AICC President Mallikarjun Arjun kharge have outlined broader point for the seat sharing formula with its alliance partners.
Interestingly, Congress Party will hold its first meeting on seat sharing with AAP leadership in Delhi tomorrow for Delhi and Punjab.

After that within a week series of meeting is scheduled with different leaders in different in states.
Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh seat sharing discussion with state leadership is going and more and less decision have been arrived.


Meanwhile, tricky state of West Bengal and Kerala is were heavy lifting is to be done among the state leadership, although indication are there  committee have decided to leave the matter to Congress High Command.

Although Congress  President Mallikarjun Arjun kharge Party have invited all its alliance partners to be part of “Bharat Jodo Naaya” Yatra but indication are there TMC  & Samajwadi Party might give it a miss.
Insiders in the Congress Party suggest that party will avoid any confrontation with its alliance partners and try to reconcile with the ground situation.

