Congress alleges scam in land purchase in Ayodhya, demands probe

Staff Reporter

The Congress party today questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over alleged corruption in the purchase of land in Ayodhya by the Ram Temple Trust, and urged the Supreme Court to ‘fulfil’ its duty of getting the matter probed under its supervision.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala alleged that a local BJP leader in Ayodhya, Deep Narayan, brought 890 sq. metres of land for ₹20 lakh in February and sold it to the Temple Trust for a whopping ₹2.5 crore, making a profit of 1,250% in only 79 days.

He said the funds collected in the name of Lord Ram is being ‘looted’ by BJP leaders in Ayodhya and wondered why Mr. Modi hasn’t spoken out or the top court taken note of it.

When asked whether the party would go to court against the move, Surjewala said, “Shouldn’t the court take suo motu cognizance of the matter?” The Supreme Court, while performing its duty, under its supervision, should audit the entire transaction and punish the guilty.

Surjewala said, ‘Now the question is whether the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister will fulfill their duties? We leave it to their discretion. He said that if anyone’s responsibility is made, then it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has created this trust. “It is not only a question of morality but also of constitutionality,” he said.

The Congress leader said that the ball is in the Prime Minister’s court. Let’s see what decision he takes. He said that the public would not forgive those who looted donations in the name of Lord Ram. Earlier, the Congress had alleged that as per the land documents registered on March 18 this year, the land purchased for Rs 2 crore was sold to the trust for Rs 18.5 crore “within minutes”. The party had demanded a probe into the ‘scam’ under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

The Congress, however, reiterated that it favoured the speedy construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya to fulfil the aspirations of millions of devotees of Lord Ram.