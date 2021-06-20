Congress alleges scam in land purchase in Ayodhya, demands probe
More than 29 crore vaccine doses provided to States and Union Territories by the Centre
US President Joe Biden plans to host Israel’s president Reuven Rivlin at White House
India to host summit on Green Hydrogen Initiatives involving BRICS nations
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jun 2021 01:33:15      انڈین آواز

Congress alleges scam in land purchase in Ayodhya, demands probe

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

The Congress party today questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over alleged corruption in the purchase of land in Ayodhya by the Ram Temple Trust, and urged the Supreme Court to ‘fulfil’ its duty of getting the matter probed under its supervision.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala alleged that a local BJP leader in Ayodhya, Deep Narayan, brought 890 sq. metres of land for ₹20 lakh in February and sold it to the Temple Trust for a whopping ₹2.5 crore, making a profit of 1,250% in only 79 days.

He said the funds collected in the name of Lord Ram is being ‘looted’ by BJP leaders in Ayodhya and wondered why Mr. Modi hasn’t spoken out or the top court taken note of it.

When asked whether the party would go to court against the move, Surjewala said, “Shouldn’t the court take suo motu cognizance of the matter?” The Supreme Court, while performing its duty, under its supervision, should audit the entire transaction and punish the guilty.

Surjewala said, ‘Now the question is whether the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister will fulfill their duties? We leave it to their discretion. He said that if anyone’s responsibility is made, then it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has created this trust. “It is not only a question of morality but also of constitutionality,” he said.

The Congress leader said that the ball is in the Prime Minister’s court. Let’s see what decision he takes. He said that the public would not forgive those who looted donations in the name of Lord Ram. Earlier, the Congress had alleged that as per the land documents registered on March 18 this year, the land purchased for Rs 2 crore was sold to the trust for Rs 18.5 crore “within minutes”. The party had demanded a probe into the ‘scam’ under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

The Congress, however, reiterated that it favoured the speedy construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya to fulfil the aspirations of millions of devotees of Lord Ram.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

EURO Cup 2020: Germany thrash Portugal 4-2; Italy to clash with Wales tonight

@EURO2020 In Euro Cup Football, Germany thrashed Portugal 4-2 in the Group F encounter as Kai Havertz and R ...

Obituary: “Flying Sikh” is no more

By Harpal Singh Bedi Legendary runner Milkha Singh passed away late last night at Chandigarh leaving behind ...

India mourns demise of Milkha Singh

Tributes pour in for different quarters after demise of Indian sprint legend Flying Sikh Milkha Singh A ...

خبرنامہ

کورونااورلاک ڈاؤن بھی نفرت کے وائرس کو ختم نہیں کرسکے

مذہبی منافرت اور فرقہ وارانہ بنیاد پر عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کا ی ...

کووڈ کے نئے معاملات ساٹھ ہزار سے بھی کم۔ صحت یابی شرح چھیانوے اعشاریہ دو-سات فیصد پہنچی

وزارتِ صحت نے کہا ہے کہ آج لگاتار تیرہویں دن کووڈ کے نئےمعامل ...

ایران کے نو منتخب صدر ابراہیم رئیسی نے انقلابی اور فعال حکومت بنانے کا وعدہ کیا

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے نو منتخب صدر نے کہا ہے کہ میں انسداد بدعنو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz