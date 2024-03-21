FreeCurrencyRates.com

Conflict Between Sudan’s Military And Paramilitary Forces Put Country On Course To Become Worlds Worst Hunger Crisis

AMN/ WEB DESK

The nearly year-long conflict between Sudan’s military and paramilitary forces has put the country on course to become the worlds worst hunger crisis with malnutrition soaring and already claiming children’s lives, the U.N. humanitarian office has warned. Edem Wosornu, the director of humanitarian operations, told the UN Security Council yesterday that already one-third of Sudan’s population – 18 million people – face acute food insecurity. She said a recent assessment revealed that one child is dying every two hours in Zamzam camp in El Fasher, North Darfur. Wosornu said that their humanitarian partners estimate that in the coming weeks and months, somewhere in the region of around 222,000 children could die from malnutrition.

With the global spotlight now on the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza and war in Ukraine, she lamented that a humanitarian travesty is playing out in Sudan under a veil of international inattention and inaction.
Sudan plunged into chaos last April, when long-simmering tensions between its military led by General Abdel Fattah Burhan and the paramilitary Reapid Support Forces commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo broke out into street battles in the capital, Khartoum.

