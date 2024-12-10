Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024 – See here Result of written Exam

Click here to download Result

New Delhi

On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 20th September 2024 to 29th September 2024, the candidates with the Roll Numbers, as given below, have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

Candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their eligibility/reservation claims viz. age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form etc. at the time of their Personality Test (Interview). They are, therefore, advised to keep the said documents ready with them. The candidates seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen etc., must also produce original certificate(s) issued by the closing date of the application of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 i.e. 06.03.2024.

Dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on ( csm-upsc[at]nic[dot]in) . No paper Summon Letters will be issued for the Personality Tests (Interviews) by the Commission.

No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews), are required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) mandatorily. Regarding this, following provisions have been made in the Civil Services Examination, 2024 Rules:

Before the commencement of Interview/Personality Test of the Examination, a candidate shall be required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences only for those Services which are participating in the Civil Services Examination-2024 and for which the candidate is interested to be allocated to in case of eventual selection, in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II). OBC Annexure (for OBC category only) and EWS Annexure (for EWS category only) is required to be mandatorily submitted. Any delay in submission of the DAF-II or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the CSE-2024. A candidate may also upload additional documents/certificates of higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, etc.

In case of recommendation of candidature by UPSC for Service Allocation, the candidate shall be considered by the Government for allocation to one of those Services for which the preference has been indicated by the candidate in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II subject to fulfilment of other conditions. No change in preferences for Services once submitted by a candidate would be permitted. In case preference for none of the Services is indicated, the candidate will not be considered for Service Allocation.

A candidate who wishes to be considered for Indian Administrative Service or Indian

Police Service shall be required to indicate in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II the order of preferences for various Zones and Cadres for which the candidate would like to be considered for allotment in case of appointment to the IAS or IPS. No change in preference of Zones and Cadres once submitted by a candidate would be permitted.

Note-I : The candidates are advised to indicate preferences for various services or posts very carefully. Attention is also invited to Rule 21 (1) in this connection.

Note-II : The candidates are advised to periodically visit DoPT’s website https://dopt.gov.in or https://cseplus.nic.in for information or details about Service Allocation, Cadre allotment, etc.

Note-III : As per the extant Cadre Allocation Policy applicable for the Civil Services

Examination-2024, the candidates who wish to indicate IAS/IPS as their Service preference are advised to indicate all the Zones and Cadres in the order of preference in their on-line Detailed Application Form-II.”

Therefore, in accordance with the aforesaid provisions of the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to fill up and submit DAF-II ONLINE only, which will be available on the Website of the Union Public Service Commission (https://upsconline.nic.in) during the period from 13th December, 2024 to 19th December, 2024 till 6:00 P.M. failing which his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard. Further, no e-Summon Letter will be issued to such candidates.

No request for any type of change/modification of information given in DAF-I & DAF-II will be entertained by the Commission. However, wherever necessary, the candidates are advised to notify changes in their address/contact details only, if any, to the Commission immediately through letter, email ( csm-upsc[at]nic[dot]in ) or Fax at numbers indicated in Paragraph 3 within 7 days of publishing this Press Note.

All the qualified candidates are required to fill up the Attestation Form online and submit the same ONLINE which would be made available on the Website of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) from the date of commencement of Personality Tests (Interviews) till the conclusion of Personality Tests (Interviews) on the link https://cseplus.nic.in/Account/Login. Therefore, all candidates qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews) are advised to fill it up online within the prescribed time limit. For any query / clarification regarding Attestation Form, the candidates should contact Department of Personnel & Training on E-mail ID: doais1[at]nic[dot]in, usais-dopt[at]nic[dot]in, or telephone nos. 011-23092695/23040335/ 23040332.

The marks sheets of all the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result [after conducting Personality Tests (Interview)] and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.