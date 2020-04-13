China’s Heilongjiang region reports highest number of new daily COVID 19 cases

AMN

The authorities of northeast Heilongjiang province reported the highest number of new daily cases in nearly six weeks in China, driven by infected travellers from overseas. A total of 108 new Corona virus cases were reported in mainland China yesterday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of cases since 143 infections were reported on 5th of March.

The National Health Commission said, 98 of the new cases were imported, a new record. A total of 49 Chinese nationals who entered Heilongjiang province from Russia tested positive. Meanwhile, the number of daily infections across China have dropped sharply from the height of the epidemic in February.

Chinese cities near the border with Russia are tightening border controls and imposing stricter quarantines in response to influx of infected patients from the country.