Italy records its lowest daily death toll in more than 3 weeks
4,41,323 people recovered from coronavirus
COVID-19: 980 patients recovered in India so far
UK: total death toll rises to 22,151
40 vaccines under development for Coronavirus: ICMR
More than 112,000 people have died while 415,000 have recovered
Consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived in US
UK PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
13 Apr 2020
Bangladesh govt asks industry to pay salary for March

AMN

Bangladesh government has asked the industry owners to pay salary and wages to the workers for the month of March latest by April 16. State Minister for Labour and Employment Munnujan Sufiyan said on Monday that if the owners failed to pay the salaries, legal action will be initiated against them.

According to the apex organization of the Ready Made Garment (RMG) manufacturers Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), approximately 40 percent of the total 2274 factories have paid wages and salaries to their workers till now.

Workers of some RMG factories near Dhaka blocked roads demanding payment of salaries on Monday. On Sunday also, some RMG workers had demonstrated in Gazipur, Narayanganj and Chattogram demanding payment of salaries and wages. RMG factories in Bangladesh have been closed till April 25 in view of the Corona pandemic.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had announced a special subsidized loan package of Tk 5000 crore exclusively for payment of wages and salaries of workers in the RMG sector.

