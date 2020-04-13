Latest News

Italy records its lowest daily death toll in more than 3 weeks
4,41,323 people recovered from coronavirus
COVID-19: 980 patients recovered in India so far
UK: total death toll rises to 22,151
40 vaccines under development for Coronavirus: ICMR
More than 112,000 people have died while 415,000 have recovered
Consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived in US
UK PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2020 10:37:23      انڈین آواز
Ad

Twitter suspends account of Chinese Embassy in Colombo

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Twitter has suspended the account of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo, few days after it had responded strongly to some allegations against China. The unverified Twitter handle had been used to post s regarding certain activities involving China. Recently, the embassy on its Twitter handle had responded in a harsh tone to social media users who raised accusations against China on its handling of COVID19 situation. The embassy had also sent a strong reply to a leading Colombo daily on its coverage over COVID crisis and linking China to it. The embassy through its twitter handle had also announced lighting of lotus tower, which under Sri Lankan control now. The tweet had invited few adverse comments which were strongly replied by the embassy. Embassy spokesman Liu Dong said Twitter is yet to notify the Embassy regarding the reason for its suspension. The spokesman said they have already applied to unlock the account terming the action as double standards. He said there is so-called freedom of media, but they suspend and lock any account that is not on their agenda.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

Ad

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!