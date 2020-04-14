UAE contain COVID- 19 through preventive measures

852 recovered; 23,000 tests done, 3 deaths



Precautionary measures contribute significantly in preventing a steep rise in cases in a short timeframe

AMN / WAM / ABU DHABI

The UAE Government on Monday announced that an additional 172 patients had been recovered from the coronavirus after receiving the necessary medical care, raising the total number of recoveries to 852.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, and Brigadier General Khamis Al Kaabi, spokesperson of the Identity and Citizenship Authority, ICA, gave an update on the developments and measures taken for the coronavirus prevention to media.

Dr. Hosani said: ”We are increasing testing for citizens and residents across the UAE and an additional 23,380 Covid-19 tests were performed using the most advanced testing techniques.” During the briefing, Dr. Al Hosani also announced the death of three patients of different nationalities as a result of COVID-19.

Dr. Hosani said: ”Our sincere condolences to the families of three residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and died due to complications of chronic diseases. This brings the total death toll to 25.” She expressed her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for those infected. She also called upon members of the community to cooperate with the relevant health authorities in adhering to official guidance and to practice social distancing to ensure the health and safety of the community.

Dr. Al Hosani said that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday, launched the National Home Testing Programme for People of Determination, for UAE citizens and residents, to ensure all segments of the community have adequate access to testing facilities.

”The new programme supports and complements the efforts of the drive-through testing facilities for COVID-19 and accredited testing centres nationwide.” Clarifying the misunderstanding circulated on social media about the time for reaching the peak of cases and the tally of recoveries, she said:” There is an epidemic curve, a medical statistical chart used to show the uptrend of the number of infections towards the peak before taking the downtrend.” She noted studies that simulate the curve and predicts the tally of potential infections.

However, Dr. Al Hosni continued, ”It is important to know that no studies could give a specific timescale for when the Covid-19 cases may finally peak before we see the curve flattened.” Dr. Hosani said precautionary measures and practices like social distancing and increased testing help flatten the curve to stagger the rate of people infected with Covid-19.

These precautionary measures, she added, contribute significantly in delaying the spread of the virus and reducing the cases, therefore preventing a steep rise in cases in a short timeframe.

On the preventive measures and the correct way to wear facemasks, she explained:” The coloured (blue) side of the mask always faces outwards.” Reminding the public of the best and safe personal hygiene protocols, ”We advise individuals to wear gloves when stepping out of home and frequently change them when moving from one place to another. Individuals are also urged to avoid touching personal objects while wearing gloves, particularly frequently used devices like cellphones.

She said, ”It is important to frequently wash hands with water and soap after disposing of gloves in a safe manner. We advise members of the public to always practise this process everywhere as the best and safe way and better than wearing gloves.” Brigadier General Khamis Al Kaabi, spokesperson of the Identity and Citizenship Authority, ICA, said the public can use ”our smart platforms” to avail the services they need.

ICA, he added, has been working to support residents and visitors to mitigate the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic following the suspension of air traffic.

Brigadier General Al Kaabi explained that residents whose residence visas expired in early March 2020 will receive an extension of their visas until end of December 2020. This measure applies to both residents inside and outside the UAE.

”UAE visitors who have remained in the country and had their visas expire in early March 2020, will also have their visit visas extended till end of December 2020.” Brigadier General Al Kaabi added that residents whose Emirates ID cards expired in early March 2020 will also have their validity extended until the end of the current year.

The UAE has extended the suspension of prayers in all places of worship across the country until further notice.

UAE International Concern

The UAE has supplied 11 metric tons of aid to Ukraine in the fight against COVID-19. The shipment, which contained hundreds of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment, will benefit over 10,000 healthcare workers.

Bulgarian Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov met with UAE Minister of State H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh in Abu Dhabi to discuss further cooperation between both countries. An ex- change of goods between both countries also took place.

Abu Dhabi Investment Office has invested $100 million to attract four agriculture technology companies as part of government efforts to create hundreds of high-skilled jobs and boost domestic agricultural production, further bolstering the UAE’s food security.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H.E. Dr. Anwar Gargash has discussed the COVID-19 situation in Syria, Libya, and Lebanon with respective UN envoys.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held a video call with national team leaders handling the COVID-19 response to follow up on their work and safety while offering them all necessary support.

Etihad Airways will be operating special flights from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, London and Zurich up until 21 April.

John Rakolta US AMBASSADOR TO THE UAE

“In recent weeks, we have witnessed a tremendous change in how we move, how we work, how we live. We have seen populations isolated and separated, causing understandable disruption, all in the interest of the greater good. At a moment like this, I would like to commend the Government of the United Arab Emirates for leading in this time of crisis, and for its close partnership with the United States of America…”