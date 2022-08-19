FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2022 10:18:32      انڈین آواز

China witnesses extreme weather conditions; At least 17 people killed in flood

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

China is currently witnessing extreme weather conditions across the country, with some regions hit by record heat waves and drought while others facing flood-related disasters. At least 17 people were killed, and 17 others remained missing today after a flash flood hit Datong Hui.

The State media reported a state level-three emergency response was initiated as a total of 6,245 people from 1,517 households in six villages were affected by the flash flood in Qinghai. The mountain flood was triggered by a sudden heavy rainfall in Datong County on Wednesday night. According to media reports, a temperature of 45 degree Celcius was recorded in Chongqing today. After neighboring Sichuan Province, Chongqing is controlling power usage in the Liangjiang area, and others, after extreme heat led to a huge increase in the use of fans and air conditioners.

Chongqing has a high number of factories that make automobiles and computers, and their closing could have an impact on supplies domestically and internationally. According to media reports, power shortages are also occurring in Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 in Imphal

AMN / WEB DESK Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 on Th ...

Golden boy Achinta Sheuli Celebrates CWG win with KFC

Achinta and his brother were seen enjoying a KFC meal at KFC Park Street After the glorious victory at the ...

Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC win by 3-1 against Goa FC

AMN The opening match of Durand Cup  at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.  Mohammedan SC won by 3- ...

خبرنامہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے چھیترویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم سے خطاب کیا اور کہا کہ حاشیہ پر رہنے والوں کے لیے ہمدردی، بھارت کے لیے انتہائی اہم ہے

AMN / NEW DELHI صدر جمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے ملک کے عوام سے کہا ہے کہ ...

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart