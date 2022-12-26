China sends 71 warplanes near Taiwan

WEB DESK

China has sent 71 warplanes as a part of its biggest display of military might near Taiwan since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the democratically-run island in August. Taiwan’s ministry of defence said the group included 47 Chinese military aircraft that had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone in a 24-hour period through 6 a.m. today. China also sent seven naval vessels near the island, it said.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has said in a statement referring to the Chinese Communist Party that the CCP’s related ‘military intimidation’ is clearly aimed at deterring people of Taiwan, which will not help the CCP’s international image. China’s military yesterday said it conducted exercises around Taiwan in response to escalating “collusion and provocations” from Taiwan and the US, after the latter authorized increased military assistance to the island.