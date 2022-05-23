China reports first case of “more contagious” Omicron BA.4 variant of SARS CoV-2 virus

WEB DESK

China reported the first case of the “more contagious” Omicron BA.4 variant of SARS CoV-2 virus as the capital Beijing remains in semi-lockdown in its battle against a resurgence of COVID-19 since the beginning of this month to ensure an elusive “zero-COVID” goal. The BA.4 variant was detected in an imported case on May 4 in Guangzhou, according to an epidemiological survey by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Chinese state media reported that the 20-year-old patient coming from the Netherlands had been fully vaccinated and complied with the 14-day pre-departure requirements prior to the flight.

Chinese authorities have termed the COVID resurgence in many cities as complex which has forced China to give up its rights of hosting AFC football tournament in 2023. Capital Beijing further escalated its COVID-19 restrictions across five districts as the domestically-transmitted COVID-19 situation remains uncertain. Suspending shopping malls, restaurant dining, indoor entertainment facilities, and scenic spots remain suspended and work-from-home orders are imposed among with daily mass testing. On Saturday, Some 13,000 mostly Covid-negative residents of a Beijing residential compound were taken to hotel quarantine over 26 new infections, as social media users fear Beijing may see a reprise of extreme virus control measures used in Shanghai.

Beijingers fear they may be next after Shanghai, while economic activities from Jilin to Shenzhen have fallen silent by restrictions with the economy losing puff. As Shanghai has shown some signs of movement relaxations, residents have vented out their mental trauma with many terming it the hardest time in their life, in the last two months of lockdown. Amid such mental trauma, detection of new variants are further putting challenges to China’s zero-COVID policy.