China removes six officials from Britain after Manchester consulate incident

AMN/ WEB DESK

China has removed six officials from Britain, wanted by the police for questioning after a man complained about being bashed while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester. British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said, the removal of the officials, including the Consul General in Manchester, came after a police request to interview them over the incident. Cleverly said, he is disappointed that these individuals will not be interviewed or face justice. Chinese embassy however said, the Officer returned to China under a normal rotation of Chinese consular officials.