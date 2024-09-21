China Open 2024: Malvika Bansod loses to Akane Yamaguchi in quarterfinals

In Badminton, Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod’s brilliant campaign at the China Open in Changzhou came to end today. Bansod lost to two-time World Champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 10-21, 16-21 in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Singles.

Bansod was the sole Indian remaining in the tournament. The Nagpur shuttler had delivered a stunning performance in the Round of 16 yesterday, defeating Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour in a thrilling three-game showdown.

Earlier, in the first round, Bansod had upset world number seven and Paris Olympics bronze medalist Gregoria Tunjung of Indonesia.

Malvika Bansod, ranked 43rd, became the third Indian woman after PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal to reach a quarterfinals of Super 1000 tournament.