Chennai Test cricket: India leads by 308 runs against Bangladesh  

At the end of Day 2 of the first test between India and Bangladesh in M. A. Chidambaram Stadiumin Chennai, India leads by 308 runs. The day concluded with India at 81 runs for the loss of 3 wickets, with Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill both remaining unbeaten. Pant scored 12 runs off 13 balls, while Gill has made 33 runs off 64 deliveries. Earlier in the day, Bangladesh struggled in response to India’s total of 374, managing only 149 runs as the Indian bowlers decimated their batting lineup with ease. Jasprit Bumrah claimed four wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Ravindra Jadeja each took two wickets to help secure the dominant position for India.

Jasprit Bumrah becomes 10th Indian bowler to reach 400 international wickets

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Friday completed 400 wickets in international cricket, becoming the 10th bowler from India to achieve this feat. Bumrah reached this milestone during India’s first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.

In Bangladesh’s first innings, Bumrah took 4/50 in 11 overs, with an economy rate of 4.50. He claimed the wickets of Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, and Taskin Ahmed.

With this achievement, Bumrah’s international tally now stands at 401 wickets from 196 matches, averaging an impressive 21.01, with his best bowling figures being 6 for 19. He is the sixth Indian fast bowler to reach this landmark.

In 37 Tests, Bumrah has taken 163 wickets at an average of 20.49, with the best figures of 6/27. He has 10 five-wicket hauls in the longest format.

The 30-year-old has bagged 149 wickets at an average of 23.55 in ODIs, with the best figures of 6/19. He has two five-wicket hauls in this format.

In 70 T20Is, Bumrah has taken 89 wickets at an average of 17.74, with the best figures of 3/7.

The top three wicket-takers for India in international cricket are Anil Kumble (953 wickets), Ravichandran Ashwin (744 wickets), and Harbhajan Singh (707 wickets).