Jasprit Bumrah becomes 10th Indian bowler to get 400 international wickets

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Friday completed 400 wickets in international cricket, becoming the 10th bowler from India to achieve this feat. Bumrah reached this milestone during India’s first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.

In Bangladesh’s first innings, Bumrah took 4/50 in 11 overs, with an economy rate of 4.50. He claimed the wickets of Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, and Taskin Ahmed.

With this achievement, Bumrah’s international tally now stands at 401 wickets from 196 matches, averaging an impressive 21.01, with his best bowling figures being 6 for 19. He is the sixth Indian fast bowler to reach this landmark.

In 37 Tests, Bumrah has taken 163 wickets at an average of 20.49, with the best figures of 6/27. He has 10 five-wicket hauls in the longest format.

The 30-year-old has bagged 149 wickets at an average of 23.55 in ODIs, with the best figures of 6/19. He has two five-wicket hauls in this format.

In 70 T20Is, Bumrah has taken 89 wickets at an average of 17.74, with the best figures of 3/7.

The top three wicket-takers for India in international cricket are Anil Kumble (953 wickets), Ravichandran Ashwin (744 wickets), and Harbhajan Singh (707 wickets).