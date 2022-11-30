China now has more than 400 nuclear warheads, says Pentagon report

WEB DESK

A Pentagon report warns that China now has more than 400 nuclear warheads, approximately doubling its nuclear arsenal in just two years. The Pentagon’s annual China Military Power report to Congress was released yesterday. It said the Chinese armed forces has increased unsafe and unprofessional military behavior toward the United States and its allies in the region, especially Taiwan.

According to the report, the pace of China’s accelerating nuclear expansion may enable Beijing to field a stockpile of about 1,500 warheads by 2035.

The Pentagon report was based on information about China’s military capabilities that were collected through December 2021, however, it also accounted for some major events in 2022