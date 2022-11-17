FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Nov 2022 06:31:47      انڈین آواز

China continues to grapple with record COVID cases; Industrial export hub Guangzhou faces country’s largest outbreak

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

China’s daily new COVID cases continue to surge as the country today reported 23,276 new COVID-19 infections for November 16.

China’s National Health Commission said today that 2,388 were symptomatic cases and 20,888 were asymptomatic. Yesterday, China announced 20,199 new cases for November 15, out of which 1,623 were symptomatic and 18,576 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

The surge is recorded in many major cities as the national tally almost doubled since officials tweaked the ‘zero-COVID’ policy on Friday. At present, Guangzhou, an industrial export hub in the south is facing the country’s largest outbreak with more than 8700 new locally transmitted cases announced today for November 16, compared with about 6300 cases a day before. Earlier this week, videos posted online showed crowds came out on streets in a rare protest, pulling down barriers in Guangzhou in a densely built area that is home to migrant workers in the clothing industry who lost their livelihood due to the prolonged lockdowns.

China’s capital Beijing today reported 431 new cases, compared with 371 cases the previous day, local government data showed. This small fraction of its 21-million population was enough to trigger localized lockdowns and quarantines under China’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy. Chinese authorities locked down the prestigious Peking University in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case under the ‘optimized and targeted’ ‘zero-COVID’ approach despite growing public discontent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

India, other countries witness partial solar eclipse

AMN / WEB DESK India and a few other countries today witnessed a partial solar eclipse. Most parts of India ...

@Powered By: Logicsart