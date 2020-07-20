China committing gross human rights abuses against minorities: UK

WEB DESK

The UK has said that China is committing gross and egregious human rights abuses against its ethnic and religious minorities in the western Xinjiang region. Rights groups and experts estimate that more than 10 lakh ethnic Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking minorities have been rounded up into a network of internment camps.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, the reports of forced sterilisations and mass detentions in the predominantly Muslim region required international attention. Mr Raab said, he will British lawmakers today on the UK government’s next steps regarding Beijing’s draconian new law in Hong Kong.

His comments come as tensions between London and China are rising over a host of issues. The two sides have also clashed over Beijing’s imposition of controversial national security law in Hong Kong.