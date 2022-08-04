FreeCurrencyRates.com

China believes Bangladesh will abide by one-China principle: Ambassador Li Jiming

WEB DESK

Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Li Jiming has said that China and Bangladesh have always understood and supported each other on issues of core interest concerning respective sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. In a statement issued on Thursday, Li Jiming said that China believes that the government and people of Bangladesh will continue to abide by the one China principle, understand and support China’s legitimate and justified position on the Taiwan question and work together with China to defend regional peace, stability and security. Ambassador Jiming appreciated Bangladesh’s longstanding commitment to the one China principle and resolute opposition to ‘Taiwan Independence’.

Reacting sharply to the visit of the Speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, Ambassador Jiming called it a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques. He said the visit infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It sends a wrong signal to the separatist forces for ‘Taiwan Independence’. He warned that it will have a severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations.

Ambassador Li Jiming said that the visit of Nancy Pelosi not only gravely undermines the peace and stability across the Taiwan strait but also creates tension and conflicts in the region bringing more uncertainties to the already troubled world.

