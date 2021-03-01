Chhattisgarh CM presents budget for next fiscal

AMN

In Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today presented the budget for the next fiscal.

The budget with a size of Rs. 97, 106 crore is embodied in the core mantra of making a new Chhattisgarh.

In his budget speech, the chief minister announced to raise a special police force named “ Bastar Tigers’ in all the seven districts of the tribal Bastar division.

The budget proposed to construct 104 roads and 116 bridges in the Maoist affected rural areas.

Besides, the state also plans to set up C-Mart stores in various cities of Chhattisgarh and other states to promote the state’s arts, crafts, agriculture produce and ethnic foods.

Besides, seven new colleges and three new girls colleges will be opened in the state.

The budget has made an allocation of 38 per cent for the social sector followed by 34 per cent for the development of scheduled tribe areas.