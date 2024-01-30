इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2024 11:39:39      انڈین آواز
Chhattisgarh: 3 security personnel killed, 14 injured in Maoist attack in Bastar region

Three security personnel were killed and 14 others were injured in a Maoist attack in tribal Bastar region today.

A joint team of CRPF, Special Task Force, and District Reserve Guard was patrolling today in the border area of Bijapur and Sukma districts in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh. Maoists ambushed the security forces’ team near Tekalgudem village in the Jagargunda area. The jawans also retaliated.

Three security personnel were killed in this encounter. Meanwhile, fourteen jawans were also injured. The injured jawans are being airlifted to the capital, Raipur, for treatment. A camp was set up by the security forces today in this Maoist-affected area.

In the year Two thousand twenty one (2021) also, twenty-three soldiers were killed in a Maoist attack in the same area. AIR

