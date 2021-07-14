Flipkart employees to return to office for three days a week starting December 2021
Cheer song for Tokyo-bound Indian contingent titled ‘Hindustani Way’, unveiled

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

The official cheer song for the Tokyo-bound Indian contingent titled ‘Hindustani Way’, performed by pop singer Ananya Birla and composed by AR Rahman was unveiled here on Wednesday.

Launching the song at a virtual event, Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the artists for coming together during tough times and executing the project with full passion.

“I thank AR Rahman and Ananya Birla for taking this initiative. They did this song with a lot of passion and it also takes a lot of compassion to execute this during the Covid 19 pandemic, when it was not easy for them to collaborate. You took all the interest and initiative to come out with this song for Team India and cheer for India. I request everyone to share this song as much as you can,” the minister said.

Minister of state for sports Nisith Pramanik opined that the song is yet another encouraging step to amplify Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call of cheering in every possible way for the Tokyo-bound athletes.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the #Cheer4India campaign for our Tokyo-bound athletes. The country came forward wholeheartedly to show support and solidarity to this clarion call. I thank the maestro AR Rahman and Youth icon Ananya Birla to come up with this amazing production,” he added.

The event was also attended by Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra, secretary-general Rajeev Mehta, SAI DG Sandip Pradhan and CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme, Commander Rajgopalan.

