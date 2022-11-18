Charted Accountants Are Engine and Architect of Economy: Lok Sabha Speaker

AMN / MUMBAI

Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla today said that Charted Accountants Are Engine and Architect of Economy. Addressing the 21st World Congress of Accountants here, today Mr Birla said that Chartered Accountants are the engines and architects of the economic world.

Mentioning about their contributions to the economy, Mr Birla also called the Chartered Accountants as saints of the new economic order. Speaking about the fair examination process of Chartered Accountants, Mr Birla said that the examination taken to become a Chartered Accountant is very reliable. Till date no question has been raised on their examination system which is the biggest example of the authenticity and credibility of the ICAI.

Underlining the role of Chartered Accountants, Mr Birla said that Chartered Accountants have the power and ability to work according to new innovations, new thinking and new technology. It is possible to build a prosperous society and nation through the positive change brought by them. Mr Birla also said that keeping in mind the changes taking place in the economy of any country and the world in the coming times, they have the power and ability to work according to new innovations, new thinking and new technology and their role will be important for the growth of the world economy. Works of Charted Accountants have brought positive socio-economic changes, he observed.

Mr Birla opined that inclusive development takes place in a democracy through discussion, dialogue and deliberation. Today the whole world has accepted democracy as the best form of governance. In this context, Mr Birla called upon the chartered accountants to further strengthen democracy with their efficiency and functioning. He also said that with the changing functioning of ICAI, the organization has won the trust of all the stakeholders. ICAI and accounting professionals have also changed their methodology to keep pace with the changes taking place in the field of business and their commitment to their work has won the trust of all stakeholders, thereby strengthening democracy, Mr Birla said.

Speaking on the role of Chartered Accountants in the digital economy, Mr Birla said that due to the impact of technology on the world and the changes in technology in the digital economy, the role of Chartered Accountants has increased a lot today. Today globalization and digital economy have presented new challenges to them. Being experts in the economic domain, Chartered Accountants understand this challenge very well and they have the ability to address the challenges the world is facing in the changing times. Mr Birla also said that chartered accountants can strengthen and boost the economy of any country. Also, in many other sectors like trade, agriculture, industry, new initiatives can be taken by them which will strengthen our industries and service sector. Chartered Accountants’ role is most important in bringing economic change in any country, added Mr Birla.

Referring to global challenges, Mr Birla said that today we are facing many global challenges such as Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, economic challenges and each and every problem is affecting all the countries of the world. Global challenges can be solved only by discussion and dialogue on a global platform, said Mr Birla. In this era of globalization, international cooperation is the most appropriate way to secure the common future of humanity. Chartered Accountants have an important role to play as agents of economic change, in establishing a prosperous economic system. Because now the whole world is one and whatever crisis comes in the world- social, economic- they affect all the countries.

Mr Birla urged that Chartered Accountants to create a system of regular consultations among themselves, share their innovations and best practices, so as to establish a prosperous global economic democracy with maximum international cooperation. He said that we should make such a global action plan so that we can establish a strong economic system on the basis of available resources, manpower, and technology within our countries so that all countries can prosper economically. He suggested that we should become such a model of global cooperation, such a framework, which can become an inspiration for international cooperation on all global topics.

Maharshtra CM meets Mr Birla

During visit of Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla to Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde met Mr Birla and exchanged pleasantries. Welcoming Mr Birla to Mumbai, Mr Shinde said that the visit of Lok Sabha Speaker is a moment of glory for the State. Both the leaders discussed several issues of mutual interest.