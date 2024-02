AMN

Senior JMM leader Champai Soren was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand today. State Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr Champai Soren at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.

His swearing-in came after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a land scam on Wednesday night. Congress leader Alamgir Alam and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Satyanand Bhogta also took oath as ministers.