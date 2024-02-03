Accept ‘Bharat Ratna’ with utmost humility: LK Advani

AMN / NEW DELHI

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani today said Bharat Ratna is an honour for him as a person, and also for the ideals and principles that he strove to serve throughout his life.

In a press statement, Advani said that the Bharat Ratna is not just a personal honour but also for the ideals and principles he strove to serve throughout his life.

“With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the ‘Bharat Ratna’ that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability,” he said in the statement

Mr Advani said ever since he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as its volunteer at the age of fourteen, he sought reward in dedicated and selfless service of India. Mr Advani remembered two persons with whom he had the honour of working closely – Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the honour on him. He expressed gratitude to the party workers, swayamsevaks and others with whom he worked throughout his journey in public life.