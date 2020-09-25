China remains non-committal on UNSC reforms sought by G-4 countries
Chairman Rajya Sabha appreciates work done by Secretariats despite difficult times

Naidu takes stock of the work done during the 252 Session of Rajya Sabha

Expresses concern and enquires about the well-being of the staff of the Secretariat

Directs Secretariat to render medical assistance and other welfare measures to the 83 officials who tested CoVID positive

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Chairman Rajya Sabha M.Venkaiah Naidu, held a meeting Thursday at his residence to review the work done during the 252nd Session of Rajya Sabha. Mr Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Coal and Mines and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mr V. Muraleedharan and Mr Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ministers of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Desh Deepak Verma, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, Dr. I.V. Subba Rao, Secretary to Vice President, Mr R.S. Shukla, Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Mr P.P.K. Ramacharyulu, Secretary, Rajya Sabha and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were present in the meeting.

Mr Naidu was appreciative of the work done by both the Secretariats to ensure smooth conduct of the 252nd Session of Rajya Sabha keeping in view the difficult prevailing circumstances due to the pandemic.

Mr Naidu expressed his concern and enquired about the well-being of the staff of the Secretariat. On being informed that 83 officials of the Secretariat have tested positive for the Corona virus, Mr Naidu directed the officers to render necessary medical assistance and other welfare measures to all of them.

Mr Naidu also inquired about the provision of family pension for the family members of late Mr Ashok Gasti. He was informed about the relevant provisions, and he directed the officers of the Secretariat to ensure speedy sanction of the pension.

