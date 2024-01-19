Chairman of ‘One Nation One Election’ Committee Consults with Legal Experts

The Chairman of the High-Level Committee on ‘One Nation One Election’ Ram Nath Kovind today held discussions with former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Gorla Rohini and former Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra. The Law and Justice Ministry said that as part of this consultation process, suggestions and views are solicited from the citizens, political parties and eminent jurists. The Ministry said, the Chairman of the committee also met former Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari in New Delhi yesterday.