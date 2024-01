BJP has hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping the fourth summon of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy scam. Talking to media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Mr. Kejriwal is fearful as the ED wants to question him in this case. He said the Chief Minister used to call AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh honest but they are currently behind bars.