CGHS services to be extended to 100 cities

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today said that the Central Government Health Scheme, CGHS services will be extended to 100 cities.

Inaugurating the new CGHS Wellness Centre at Vikaspuri in New Delhi, he said, at present, the scheme is operational across 72 cities through 329 Allopathic Wellness Centres and 86 AYUSH Centres. It serves over 35 lakh beneficiaries, out of which around 17 lakh beneficiaries belong to Delhi and NCR.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, that after the Modi government came to power, the number of CGHS Wellness centres have expanded to 72 cities from 30.