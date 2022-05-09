FreeCurrencyRates.com

Centre to re-examine provisions of sedition law

AMN

The Union Government today told the Supreme Court that it has decided to reconsider and re-examine the provisions of Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code on sedition. The government also urged the Apex Court not to take up the relevant petitions till the matter is examined.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in an affidavit, said the Prime Minister believes that at a time when the nation is marking the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, as a nation, it is essential to work harder to shed colonial baggage that passed its utility which includes outdated colonial laws and practices.

The top court is scheduled to hear petitions tomorrow filed by Major General S.G. Vombatkere (Retd.) and the Editors Guild of India and others, challenging the constitutional validity of Section 124 A which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The Centre filed its response on these petitions.

