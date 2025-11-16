The Indian Awaaz

Centre to organize 5-year Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan event in Amritsar

Nov 16, 2025
Centre to organize 5-year Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan event in Amritsar on Nov 18

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is organizing a grand-scale culmination event celebrating five years of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan on November 18th, at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Around 7,000 participants are expected to attend the event.

The event will be led by the Punjab Governor and Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment.

It aims to motivate young people and citizens at large to stay away from drugs and embrace healthier, value-driven lifestyles. It will highlight the achievements of the campaign, mobilise community participation, and reinforce collective efforts towards building a drug-free society.

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan was launched on August 15th, 2020, to address the issue of substance abuse through a three-pronged strategy involving prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

