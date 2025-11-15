AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates Expansion of Sankara Eye Hospital in Guntur

Guntur / AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the newly expanded block of Sankara Super Speciality Eye Hospital in Pedakakani, Guntur, marking a major milestone in the state’s healthcare landscape. Built with an investment of around ₹75 crore, the new facility strengthens Sankara’s mission of providing world-class, affordable eye care, especially for the underprivileged.

Spread across 86,360 sq. ft and integrated with the existing infrastructure, the hospital now becomes Andhra Pradesh’s largest standalone super-speciality eye hospital, covering over 2 lakh sq. ft. The expansion increases its daily capacity by an additional 1,000 patients. As a result, the hospital aims to double its annual free eye surgeries from 30,000 to 60,000 for economically weaker sections.

Addressing the gathering, CM Chandrababu Naidu praised the initiative, stating that the new facility would significantly boost access to advanced ophthalmic services across the region. He lauded Sankara’s two-decade-long contribution in preventing avoidable blindness in the state.

The hospital will operate on its proven 75:25 cross-subsidization model, where services to paying patients fund free surgeries for those unable to afford treatment. Dr. R.V. Ramani, Founder of Sankara Eye Foundation, highlighted the growing need for timely eye care in India, noting that nearly 80% of visual impairment is preventable.

Jagadguru Shri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal and Jagadguru Shri Satya Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Swamigal blessed the new facility, emphasizing that restoring vision restores dignity and hope.

Over the past 21 years, the Guntur hospital has impacted more than 30 lakh lives and performed over 7.15 lakh surgeries. Sankara Eye Foundation USA reaffirmed continued support to expand high-quality, affordable eye care across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states.